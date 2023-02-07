WORLD

New Zealand to offer humanitarian aid to quake-hit Turkey, Syria

NewsWire
0
0

New Zealand will immediately provide humanitarian support to those affected by the devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake in Turkey and Syria, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said on Tuesday.

“New Zealand is deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastation caused by these earthquakes,” she said.

The New Zealand government is making an initial contribution of NZ$1.5 million ($950,000) to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) responses in both the countries where nearly 5,000 people have lost their lives.

“Our humanitarian contribution will support teams from the Turkish Red Crescent and Syrian Arab Red Crescent to deliver essential relief items such as food supplies, tents and blankets, and provide lifesaving medical assistance and psychological support,” Mahuta said.

“Officials will continue to monitor the humanitarian needs and assess options for further support,” she said.

Through the IFRC, NZ$1 million NZ dollars will go to support the response in Turkey and NZ$500,00 to Syria, Mahuta added.

As of Tuesday, the overall death toll in the two countries stood at 4,940 as local rescuers are battling harsh winter conditions to search for survivors under the rubble.

Monday’s powerful quake was also felt in Lebanon, Israel and Cyprus.

20230207-141604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    African Development Bank chief announces set up of youth investment banks

    Thousands of demonstrators rally in Madrid against NATO summit

    India has long history of engagement with Taliban which irks Pak:...

    Abu Dhabi T10: New York Strikers’ Coach Carl Crowe banking on...