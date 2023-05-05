WORLD

New Zealand-UK FTA to enter into force by end of May

NewsWire
0
0

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins on Friday announced that the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the UK and his country will take effect by the end of this month, unlocking unprecedented access to the British market.

The two sides have agreed to bring forward the entry into force of the FTA to May 31 which will eliminate all customs duties on all products and will benefit wine, seafood, honey, dairy, red meat and other Kiwi exports, Hipkins said during his visit to Britain.

“This is a gold-standard FTA, reflecting the close relationship between our two countries. The market access outcomes are among the very best New Zealand has secured in any trade deal,” Xinhua news agency quoted the Prime Minister as saying.

The entry into force of the new trade deal marks “a new chapter in the great friendship between our two countries”, said British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

“This deal will unlock new opportunities for businesses and investors across New Zealand and the UK, drive growth, boost jobs, and most importantly build a more prosperous future for the next generation,” Sunak said.

New Zealand exporters will save approximately NZ$37 million per year in tariff elimination alone, Hipkins said, adding the earlier than expected entry into force is a much-needed boost for Kiwi exporters and helps economic recovery.

Britain is New Zealand’s seventh largest trading partner and a crucial market for some of its key exports, he said.

The agreement is expected to boost New Zealand’s gross domestic product by up to NZ$1 billionand expand Kiwi goods exports to Britain by more than 50 per cent, said Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor.

20230505-151803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Manika becomes first Indian woman to reach ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup semifinals

    UNGA President meets Dhankar, thanks India for strong support

    5 people killed in bomb attack in Iraq

    Apple iPad Air with M1 chipset launched in India