The New Zealand government has replaced its 33-year-old aviation law to ban operating aircraft under the influence of drugs or alcohol, as well as regulate the use of drones, so as to ensure the country’s civil aviation rules are fit for purpose in the new era.

The Civil Aviation Bill, which was passed on Thursday, repeals and replaces the Civil Aviation Act 1990 and the Airport Authorities Act 1966 with a single modern law that strengthens the country’s aviation security rules to keep New Zealanders safe, reports Xinhua news agency.

“A lot has changed in the aviation sector over the last 33 years and the government recognizes that the laws that govern this important industry need to reflect and be able to respond to the current times,” said Associate Transport Minister Kiri Allan.

The bill brings in greater control and creates a zero-tolerance approach around the use of drugs and alcohol, including random drug testing, Allan said, adding operating aircraft under the influence of drugs or alcohol can be deadly.

“New technology like cheap and easy-to-operate drones are creating new opportunities, but they can also create problems when used around airports, as this could lead to potential safety issues,” she said, adding this bill gives police new powers to take down drones if they are being flown in a dangerous manner.

The Civil Aviation Bill also provides a framework to allow New Zealand to meet its international aviation emissions obligations.

20230330-143205