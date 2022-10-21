Tall New Zealand pace bowler Kyle Jamieson is confident his side will come out “tactically smart” in the ICC T20 World Cup Super-12 games against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Jamieson, sidelined with a back injury, said while the Black Caps recently lost an ODI series against the trans-Tasman rivals in Cairns, T20 cricket is a different ball-game altogether and anything can happen.

“(I’m) certainly backing the boys tomorrow (Saturday), obviously played them in the last month or so in some one-day cricket but T20’s a different format again. I’m sure they’ll (New Zealand) come out very tactically smart and play with that freedom and look to take them (Australia) on, on that big stage,” Jamieson told SENZ Breakfast.

Australia, led by Aaron Finch, head into the opening Super 12 match as favourites due to their home advantage and history on their side. For New Zealand, it is an extremely crucial game as they also have England — one of the toughest T20 sides — in the group, which could make their task of reaching the semifinal very difficult if they lose to Jos Buttler’s side.

“We’ve already seen through the qualifying games everyone can beat everyone on their day. I think that’s the beauty of T20 cricket, it sort of evens everything up,” opined Jamieson.

Jamieson, when asked about the back injury he sustained during the tour of England in June, said, “(It’s) Just ticking away. Obviously as a fast bowler, your back’s quite important so it’s been a bit of a gradual process.

“It’s been quite a good approach with Steady (head coach Gary Stead) and all the staff around just making sure we come back in a sustainable way, not trying to rush things just making sure we get it right.”

Jamieson tentatively plans to make an appearance in local cricket in the near future before heading back into the national side.

