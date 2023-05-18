SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

New Zealand women to visit Sri Lanka for 3 ODIs & 3 T20Is in June-July

NewsWire
0
0

New Zealand women’s cricket team will be visiting Sri Lanka in June-July for playing three ODIs and as many T20Is. As per Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), the tourists will be arriving in the island nation on June 23.

The tour commences with a three-match ODI series which comes under the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-2025 cycle, which serves as a pathway for direct qualification towards the Women’s ODI World Cup, to be held in India in 2025.

New Zealand are currently third in the standings while hosts Sri Lanka are at seventh place. The tourists will prepare for the trip to Sri Lanka with two training camps at NZC’s High Performance Centre in Lincoln.

All three ODIs will be played at the Galle International Cricket Stadium on June 27, 30 and July 3. After this, New Zealand will play a practice match against SLC Board President’s XI on July 6. The three T20Is of the tour will commence from July 8, with P. Sara Oval in Colombo hosting all games on July 8, 10 and 12.

Fixtures of New Zealand v Sri Lanka:

June 27: 1st ODI, Galle International Cricket Stadium, Galle

June 30: 2nd ODI, Galle International Cricket Stadium, Galle

July 3: 3rd ODI, Galle International Cricket Stadium, Galle

July 8: 1st T20I: P. Sara Oval, Colombo

July 10: 2nd T20I: P. Sara Oval, Colombo

July 12: 3rd T20I: P. Sara Oval, Colombo

20230518-160404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ashwin regains top spot in ICC Test rankings for bowlers; Kohli,...

    M.S Dhoni to remain Chennai Super Kings captain for IPL 2023:...

    Ashwin bats for more conversation on racism, Rahane recalls Siraj incident...

    Hasaranga chokes Bangla Tigers with a fifer after Kohler-Cadmore’s sparkling 96