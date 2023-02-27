LIFESTYLEWORLD

New Zealanders drink less alcohol: Statistics

NewsWire
0
0

The number of standard drinks of alcohol per person available for consumption in New Zealand declined to 1.96 per day in 2022, a fall of 1 per cent, the country’s statistics department said on Monday.

This is the lowest number of standard drinks of alcohol available per person in the last 15 years, Stats NZ’s international trade manager Alasdair Allen said.

The total volume of spirits available increased 3.2 per cent in 2022 to 103 million liters, while the volume of wine available dropped 5.9 per cent to 101 million liters, reports Xinhua news agency.

This continues the trend seen over the last two years, Allen said.

Mid-strength beers available have seen a long-term decline with alcohol content between 2.5 and 4.35 per cent beer and an increase in 4.35 to 5 per cent beer, he said.

Beer with alcohol content from 2.5 to 4.35 per cent decreased 21 per cent to 76 million liters in 2022, while beer with alcohol content from 4.35 to 5 per cent increased 26 per cent to 177 million liters, statistics show.

Overall, the total volume of beer available was little changed in 2022 with 294 million liters available for consumption. Both low- and high-strength beers declined, Allen said.

Beer with alcohol content of up to 2.5 per cent decreased 12 per cent to 6.9 million liters, while beer with alcohol content of more than 5 per cent decreased 29 per cent to 34 million liters, he said.

20230227-145205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Melissa McCarthy to play Fake Hela in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

    Vidya Balan-starrer ‘Sherni’ to release digitally in June

    Women to be at heart of economic growth: UN goodwill envoy

    Anshu Srivastava worked in a detective agency before she started acting