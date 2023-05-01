LIFESTYLEWORLD

New Zealand’s cost of living remains high for all household groups: Statistics

NewsWire
0
0

Food and housing costs were the main drivers of inflation for all household groups in New Zealand, according to figures released by the statistics department Stats NZ on Monday.

The cost of living for the average household increased by 7.7 per cent in the 12 months to March 2023, which follows an 8.2 per cent increase in the 12 months to December 2022, Xinhua news agency quoted Stats NZ as saying.

“Food prices increased by 12 per cent for the average household, which was the main contributor for most household groups,” Stats NZ consumer prices manager James Mitchell said.

Higher prices for interest payments, grocery food, rent, and fruit and vegetables were the main contributors to this increase, he said.

Each quarter, the household living-costs price indexes measure how inflation affects 13 different household groups in New Zealand, whereas the consumer price index measures how inflation affects New Zealand as a whole, Mitchell said.

20230501-150602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IIT Madras’s 3D portable device to detect milk adulteration in 30...

    ‘Killer’ pitbull returned to its owner with conditions

    Gulzar, Vishal Bharadwaj create two songs on migrant workers

    K’taka voters mature, won’t bother about Oppn criticising me: Bommai