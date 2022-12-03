New Zealand women’s team batter Brooke Halliday has been ruled out of the remainder of the Bangladesh series with a hand injury.

Halliday was struck on the hand during Northern Districts’ Hallyburton Johnstone Shield loss to the Canterbury Magicians last weekend and a scan this week revealed a fracture that will require four to six weeks rehabilitation.

The recovery timeline for the Northern Districts captain means she will be unavailable for both the T20 and ODI series against Bangladesh but should recover in time for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa in February.

“We’re clearly disappointed for Brooke,” said women’s head coach Ben Sawyer, according to New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

“She’s a big part of this team and the batting group in particular, but we know she’ll be applying her hardworking attitude to her rehabilitation and will be available as soon as possible.

“There’s a lot of cricket coming up over the next few months, most notably the T20 World Cup next year, and we’re confident she’ll be back in time.”

Sawyer said he saw Halliday playing a big role for the team in the future.

“We initially thought Brooke’s knock was a minor one, and that she’d return for the third T20 and then the full ODI series against Bangladesh.

“But the scan yesterday showed up worse than first expected.”

With extra batting cover needed for the T20 series, Wellington blaze batter Rebecca Burns has been called into the squad for the remaining two T20s in Dunedin and Queenstown.

Burns has a reputation as a destructive opener in the women’s domestic game, something Sawyer said would equip her well for the remaining T20 matches.

“Rebecca possesses strength and power at the top of the order, and we want to see if she can work within our plans leading into the World Cup.

“She’s shown over the past few seasons that she has the ability to score runs quickly in the power play, and can swing momentum rapidly in her team’s favour.”

Sawyer said the beauty of playing home tours was the ability to bring in local talent quickly when injuries or absences occur.

“Rebecca is someone we want to have a look at, so these remaining two T20s are the perfect opportunity to do that.”

Wellington Blaze batter Georgia Plimmer, originally selected for the T20 series only, will remain with the squad as batting cover for the ODI series, starting at the Cello Basin Reserve on December 11.

Wicketkeeper Jess McFadyen, who was unable to take part in last night’s record T20 win at Hagley oval due to illness, is still being assessed.

New Zealand women travel to Dunedin later on Saturday ahead of the second T20 against Bangladesh at University of Otago Oval on Sunday.

