New Zealand’s hospitality sector leads increase in filled jobs

NewsWire
New Zealand’s accommodation and food services had an 8.9 per cent annual increase in filled job numbers for the year ended March 2023, which was 12,196, according to figures released by the statistics department on Thursday.

Stats NZ said the growth in job numbers in the hospitality sector coincides with the opening of New Zealand’s borders, and a rise in overseas visitors since the middle of last year, reports Xinhua news agency.

Across all industries filled jobs numbers were up 2.8 per cent in the March 2023 quarter, when compared with the March 2022 quarter, it said.

“Filled job numbers in accommodation and food services lifted strongly during the latter part of 2022, and this has continued into this year,” business employment insights manager Sue Chapman said.

The annual increase in accommodation and food services filled jobs was nearly twice that of the next largest increase, professional, scientific and technical services, which was up 3.5 per cent in the March 2023 quarter compared with the March 2022 quarter, Chapman said.

Healthcare and social assistance grew by 6,019 filled jobs, or 2.4 per cent, in the same period, she said.

20230608-151205

