SPORTSWORLD

New Zealand’s Mitch Evans wins inaugural Jakarta E-Prix

NewsWire
0
0

Mitch Evans of Jaguar TCS Racing fended off the close attention of Jean-Eric Vergne of DS TECHEETAH and Edoardo Mortara ((ROKiT Venturi Racing) to clinch his third win of Season 8 at the inaugural Jakarta E-Prix, here on Saturday.

Evans made a late race-lunge that caught leader Vergne of DS TECHEETAH off-guard at Turn 7 on Lap 31 in an opportunistic move from way back. From there, energy management became increasingly critical for the lead duo as they fought between themselves and against searing track temperatures here.

That allowed Mortara to join the party and look to pick up the pieces as Evans and Vergne squabbled. Evans had some five minutes plus added time to hold the pair off, with the race anybody’s heading into the final turn and his rear tyres fading fast.

The Kiwi held on to lead Vergne and Mortara home as all three drivers finished within a second of each other.

Antonio Felix da Costa (DS TECHEETAH) slipped from second at the start to fourth come the chequered flag, with standings leader Stoffel Vandoorne (Mercedes-EQ) making three crucial passes through the race to wind up fifth and retain his’Drivers’ World Championship advantage, albeit a more slender one.

With Vandoorne’s closest rivals all finishing on the podium, the Drivers’ standings closed up: now just 12 points split the top four, with Vergne five points back from the Belgian, Mortara two shy of the Frenchman in third and Evans another five back in fourth.

Mercedes-EQ still sit atop the Teams’ running on 186 points, 16 ahead of DS TECHEETAH which climbs above ROKiT Venturi Racing in the points table.

20220604-230015

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Santosh Trophy: Manipur ease past Karnataka by 3-0

    I think I deserve a little more respect: Tahir

    ECB lifts suspension on Yorkshire hosting international matches

    Futsal Club Championship: Delhi FC score 15 to confirm semifinal spot