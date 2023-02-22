BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Newark-Delhi Air India flight diverted to Stockholm after oil leak

NewsWire
0
0

A Delhi-bound Air India flight from the Newark airport in New Jersey with nearly 300 passengers on board, was diverted to Stockholm following an oil leak.

Flight AAI106, a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, made an emergency landing in the Swedish capital on Wednesday, following which a large number of fire engines were stationed at the airport.

Officials said that all the people on board the aircraft are safe.

A senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official said that during the ground inspection, oil was seen coming out from the drain mast of engine two and further inspection is in progress.

According to the government data, a total 1,090 incidents of technical snags were reported in 2021-22.

Technical snags are experienced during operation of the aircraft. These may be due to improper functioning or malfunctions of systems or equipment or components fitted on the aircraft.

Some of the technical snags may require the flight crew to take actions such as air turn back, aborted take-off, or go around keeping safety of operation in view and are usually taken to avert serious incidents.

20230222-103201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    14% ultra-wealthy Indians are salaried employees

    Zerodha CEO calls out Spanish daily for featuring snake charmer’s caricature

    Budget cuts MGNREGA allocation by 30% to Rs 61,032 crore for...

    5G smartphone shipments grow 30% in Q3: Report