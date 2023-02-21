INDIALIFESTYLE

Newborn baby found in garbage heap in Agra

A newborn baby was found abandoned in a garbage heap in Agra.

The baby was spotted by two siblings who were passing by the area in Prakash Puram neighbourhood.

They saw a group of dogs skirmishing over something in the garbage, only to realise later that it was an abandoned infant.

The siblings chased away the dogs and informed the police about the incident. The infant was then hospitalised and is being treated in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The police are trying to find the person who abandoned the infant in the garbage.

Meanwhile, a number of people who learned about the incident, have expressed a desire to adopt the child.

