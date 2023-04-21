INDIA

Newborn baby sold for Rs 3 lakh in T’puram hospital, probe ordered

NewsWire
0
0

In a bizarre case at a premier hospital in the heart of the Kerala capital, a newborn baby was sold to a woman for Rs 3 lakh, and state Health Minister Veena George has ordered a probe into the matter.

The incident came to light when the Child Line group here got a lead of a baby being sold and began probing.

Child Welfare Committee Chairperson Shaniba said it was the efforts of the Child Line which led to this being found out.

“They, along with the woman who had taken possession of the new born came before us. On detailed questioning, the woman, after initially refusing to admit that the baby was ‘purchased’, later agreed that it was not her baby, and instead she had purchased it,” she said.

“The Special Branch police is now probing the case and the details of how this took place will come out and the person who sold the baby and the person who purchased the baby will all be proceeded against the Juvenile Justice Act,” she added.

Shaniba said the CWCA has taken custody of the baby and all the care is being given.

20230421-164403

