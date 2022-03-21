Team members from the American non-profit rescue organization named Project Dynamo have rescued an 8-day-old Canadian boy named Aari from Ukraine’s capitol city of Kyiv amid continued Russian attacks.

In a statement shared with CanIndia News, spokesperson Justin Clements said that during the two-day rescue operationn the Dynamo team entered a clinic in Kyiv and safely transported Aari to meet his Canadian parents in a Ukrainian city near the Polish border. On Friday Aari and his parents crossed the Ukraine border into Poland.

“We’re deeply grateful to the Canadian embassy for the overwhelming support they provided before and throughout this,” said Bryan Stern, co-founder of Project Dynamo. “Their help was truly imperative and it would have been far more difficult without their support.”

So far, more than 215 men, women, and children have been rescued in more than 20 missions and safely evacuated out of Ukraine by members of Project Dynamo, the statement read.

Since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, Project Dynamo has received more than 14,000 requests for evacuation from American, British, Canadian, French, Romanian, Ukrainian, Nigerian, Mexican, Israeli, and Afghan citizens and residents, as well as citizens and residents from other European nations, many of whom include children and the elderly and members of the Jewish community in Ukraine.

Derived from “Operation Dynamo,” the codename issued to the Dunkirk evacuation operation of World War II, Project Dynamo is a privately run, donor-funded evacuation operation being run by extraordinary civilians attempting to do the impossible — rescue Americans and their allies from hostile regions of the world.