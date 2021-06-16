A 22-day old baby girl was found abandoned in a wooden box floating in the Ganga river in Ghazipur district on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that the Uttar Pradesh government will take the full responsibility of the child and will ensure its proper upbringing.

According to reports, a boatmen heard the baby crying near the Dadri Ghat and saw the box. When he opened the box, he saw the baby girl.

Photographs of Hindu deities and a horoscope of the baby were placed inside the box. The baby was wrapped in a dupatta.

The police were informed and the baby was taken to the Asha Jyoti Kendra and then a hospital for check-up.

The baby has now been named ‘Ganga’.

–IANS

amita/in