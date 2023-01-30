SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Newcastle seal signing of Everton winger Gordon

Newcastle United and Everton confirmed that Everton’s 21-year-old winger Anthony Gordon has moved to St James’ Park for a price of around 40 million pound (49.5 million US dollar).

Gordon becomes Newcastle’s first signing in the winter transfer window after missing three days of training at Everton and handing in a transfer request, reports Xinhua news agency.

The player joined Everton at the age of 11 and made his first team debut in January 2020, scoring seven goals in 78 appearances.

After the move was confirmed, he wrote on social media that “there have always been some difficult moments this year but I never took any of it personally; stick by the team because they need you.”

“I love this club and I always have, from the day I joined, but the time has come for me to leave. I know many fans won’t understand but the next chapter awaits. I will always wish the best for this club and always be watching on,” wrote Gordon.

The player told the Newcastle website that “since I heard of the interest, I was always convinced Newcastle were for me.”

“I think the fan base and the city really suits me as a person, the way the team are playing under the gaffer at the minute really suits me, and the club just look like they’re heading in the right direction,” he said.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe commented he was “delighted to sign Anthony — he’s a top, top talent.”

20230130-100003

