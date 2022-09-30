Newcastle United on Friday finalised an agreement that will see Australian forward Garang Kuol joining the club from A-League side Central Coast Mariners in January 2023.

As per Newcastle, the promising 18-year-old, who made his senior international debut for the Socceroos against New Zealand last week, attracted interest from several high-profile clubs but has opted for a move to St James’ Park and has completed his medical on Tyneside.

“It’s unreal. As a young boy in Australia, the Premier League is the main thing that everyone watches but nobody actually thinks they’ll reach those heights. To be one of those people, to be in the position I am, it’s amazing,” said Kuol.

“Now that I’ve signed for Newcastle, I want to train hard, play hard, hopefully, go to the World Cup and come back here,” he added.

Born in Egypt, Kuol moved to Australia with his family as a refugee and joined the Mariners’ impressive youth system in January 2021. He made his senior debut for Nick Montgomery’s side in December 2021, scoring within seven minutes of his introduction from the substitutes’ bench during a 6-0 FFA Cup victory against APIA Leichhardt.

As a 17-year-old, Kuol also scored on his A-League senior bow in April 2022 in a 5-0 triumph over Wellington Phoenix before going on to score four goals in his first seven league appearances.

The teenager was selected as part of the 2022 A-League All-Stars team that took on Barcelona in front of over 70,000 spectators in Sydney earlier this year.

“Garang is a very promising young talent and we are excited that he’ll be continuing his development as a Newcastle United player,” said Dan Ashworth, Newcastle United sporting director.

“Our philosophy is to invest in our Academy and in exciting young players for the future, as well as in players required to make an immediate impact in the first team. We wish Garang the best of luck in his remaining games with Central Coast Mariners and we hope to see him on the international stage again very soon,” he added.

