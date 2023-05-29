SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Newcastle's Joelinton earns first Brazil call-up for friendlies

Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton is among five uncapped players in Brazil’s squad for friendlies against Guinea and Senegal, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said.

The 26-year-old has been a revelation for Newcastle this season as the club finished fourth in the Premier League to secure a place in the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League. His Magpies teammate, Bruno Guimaraes, was also included in the 23-man squad, reports Xinhua.

Other newcomers are Monaco right-back Vanderson, Fluminense central defender Nino, Zenit Saint-Petersburg forward Malcom and Flamengo full-back Ayrton Lucas.

Brazil will meet Guinea in Barcelona on June 17 and Senegal in Lisbon three days later.

The five-time world champions will again be managed by national under-20 team boss Ramon Menezes as the CBF continues to seek a permanent head coach.

Menezes was named interim manager in January following the departure of Tite after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Brazil’s attack for the friendlies will be led by Real Madrid pair Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo in the absence of injured Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar.

Menezes said he will use the friendlies as a chance to prepare for South America’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers, which will start in September.

Brazil will begin their campaign with a home fixture against Bolivia followed by an away clash with Peru.

Brazil squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras).

Defenders: Alex Telles (Sevilla), Ayrton Lucas (Flamengo), Danilo (Juventus), Vanderson (Monaco), Ibanez (Roma), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Marquinhos (PSG), Nino (Fluminense).

Midfielders: Andre (Fluminense), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Joelinton (Newcastle).

Forwards: Lucas Paqueta (West Ham), Malcolm (Zenit); Pedro (Flamengo), Richarlison (Tottenham), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Rony (Palmeiras), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid), Raphael Veiga (Palmeiras).

