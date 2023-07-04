INDIA

Newell’s extend unbeaten run in Argentine top flight

Lisandro Montenegro scored a second-half equalizer as Newell’s Old Boys came from behind to earn a 2-2 home draw with Gimnasia in Argentina’s Primera Division.

Benjamin Dominguez and Cristian Tarragona struck early for the visitors, who looked on course for their eighth win of the campaign in Rosario, reports Xinhua.

But Guillermo Ortiz and Montenegro put Newell’s on level terms as the Canalla extended their unbeaten run to eight games across all competitions.

Gabriel Heinze’s men are now 12th in the 28-team Primera Division standings with 30 points from 22 outings, 20 points behind leaders River Plate.

Gimnasia are 17th, three points further back with five games remaining in the top flight season.

