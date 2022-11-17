Former IAS official Dr C.V. Ananda Bose on Thursday said he is thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for appointing him as the new Governor of West Bengal.

“I will function according to the Constitution and am thankful to the Prime Minister for this appointment. Will work together with the elected government and the opposition and the ‘Lakhsmanrekha’ for functioning will be there. My official life as a bank employee began in Bengal, so it’s a familiar place,” Bose said.

Bose, 71, retired from service at the rank of Chief Secretary and Secretary at the Centre and has worked as an University Vice Chancellor, Additional Chief Secretary and District Collector.

One of his key assignment was when he was Secretary to Kerala Chief Minister K. Karunakaran and Bose is often spoken about the Nirmithi Kendra (Building Centre) founded by him as District Collector of Kollam in 1985 to provide cost effective and environment friendly houses to the people.

Incidentally this emerged into a national network and become part of the national housing policy. This unique initiative in affordable housing is seen as a trigger for Prime Minister Modi’s decision to provide affordable houses for all by 2022.

Bose had submitted the proposal to Modi on March 4, 2014.

Incidentally Bose of late had a hot line with the national leadership of the BJP and is reported that his opinion has been sought on various issues in Kerala.

