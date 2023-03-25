INDIA

Newly-appointed Rajasthan BJP president to assume charge on March 27

NewsWire
0
0

C.P. Joshi, the newly-appointed state President of Rajasthan BJP, will assume charge on March 27 in Jaipur.

Joshi will leave for Jaipur from Delhi by road at 7 a.m. on the same day.

He will be welcomed at Shahjahanpur border, Neemrana, Behror, Kotputli, Viratnagar and Amer, among other places in the state.

Joshi will reach the party office at around 11.30 a.m. and take charge at 12.15 p.m.

Former state President Satish Poonia, top BJP leaders and office bearers along with party workers from all over the state will be present during the event.

Joshi won the elections twice from Chittorgarh in 2014 and 2019.

He defeated senior Congress leader Girija Vyas in 2014 and has served as the state president of BJP’s youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

The Brahmin and Vaishya communities form the core of the BJP’s vote bank in the state’s Mewar region and Joshi will be the party’s seventh Brahmin president of the state.

By this decision, the party has attempted to fill the void left in the region after former Home Minister of state, Gulab Chand Kataria was appointed as the Governor of Assam in 2018.

20230325-120403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Manipur geared up for Saturday’s final phase of polling on 22...

    ‘Listen more, talk less to become good leaders’: Nadda to party...

    Ex-army man booked for killing daughter-in-law

    Toolkit case: Environmentalist seeks anticipatory bail