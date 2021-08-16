Newly-appointed Union ministers are taking out ‘Jan Ashirvad Yatra’ in their respective states to to seek people’s blessings and to explain the works carried out by the Narendra Modi government.

Accordingly, Union Labour Minister Bhupendra Yadav started his Yatra from his official residence here in the morning and reached Haryana. The four-day Yatra will reach Rajasthan after two days in Haryana.

Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Meenakshi Lekhi also participated in the Yatra in the national capital.

“Along with god, we also need people’s blessings so that we could accelerate the pace of the developmental works in the country,” said Puri, who took out the Yatra in the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Lekhi participated in the Yatra in her New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

“People are supreme and I express my gratitude to them and seek their blessings. Working for the people with honesty and dedication is my goal as a minister,” she said.

Lekhi also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving record representation to women in the Union cabinet.

Lekhi lauded the efforts of the Prime Minister for ensuring timely availability of Covid vaccines in the country and helping the poor by distributing free foodgrain during the pandemic.

As per the plan, all the 39 newly-inducted ministers in the Union council of ministers will seek people’s blessings in the three days of Jan Ashirvad Yatra in 19 states. Together, all the 39 ministers will cover 19,567 km, 212 Lok Sabha constituencies and 265 districts of the country.

–IANS

ssb/arm