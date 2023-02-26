INDIA

Newly born baby rescued from dry well in UP

In an incident that can be termed as a miracle for sorts, a newly born baby boy was rescued from a dry well that also had a snake.

The baby had been abandoned in a 20-feet deep dry well in Basauni village in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district and was safely rescued by a couple – Prem Raj, 50, and his wife Somwati Devi, 48 – who were working in their farm when they heard the baby’s cries.

When Prem climbed down the well, he spotted a snake sitting next to the child which then slowly moved away.

Thereafter, he took the baby out and informed the police. The incident took place on Friday evening.

Somwati along with a few other villagers rushed the baby to the community health centre (CHC) in an ambulance where he was treated and later referred to a private hospital in Sambhal district.

People from nearby villages arrived in the village on Saturday where the ‘miracle’ took place.

“Someone had dumped the baby in the well in my farm. There was a snake sitting next to the baby that possibly saved him despite being thrown from such a height,” said Somwati.

Ishan Chaudhary, medical officer at the CHC, said, “After conducting a medical examination, we found that he only had some bruises on his body. The umbilical cord was intact which suggests that he was born a few hours ago but he somehow managed to brave the cold night. We gave him a bath, changed his clothes and fed him milk. Chances of his survival are high as vitals are normal. He was treated in the emergency ward. Later, the police and childline team took custody of the baby.”

