Cracks have emerged on the newly constructed Ved-Variav bridge on Tapi River in Surat, barely 40 days after its virtual inauguration by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Dharmesh Bhanderi,an AAP councillor and Leader of Opposition (LoP) at the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC)along with other officials, inspected the site. SMC authorities believe that water accumulation in the approach area may have contributed to the damage.

