The first session of the 16th Karnataka Legislative Assembly after the Siddaramaiah government assumed office commenced on Monday.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath to senior leader, R.V. Deshpande, at the Raj Bhavan as Pro-tem Speaker of the house. Deshpande is a nine-time MLA and the most senior member in the house.

Deshpande on Monday chaired the Assembly session as pro-term Speaker.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, the newly inducted ministers, former Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai were the prominent members who took the oath as MLAs on Monday.

The Pro-tem speaker said that all the 224 members will take the oath in the three-day session which will end on Wednesday.

Deshpande in his speech said: “We have all been elected, and have come here with the blessings of the people of Karnataka. We have to put all efforts for the development of the state.”

He said that he could notice several senior faces in the assembly as well as some new leaders, adding that despite political differences, the MLAs should work together for the all-round progress of Karnataka.

He exhorted the legislators to work for “that Karnataka which was a model for the country and where people live in harmony and peace”.

20230522-182805