Sheikh Talal Fahad Al-Sabah, the newly elected president of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), expressed his conviction on Saturday that Hangzhou is prepared and will deliver a “fantastic” Asian Games.

Sheikh Talal conveyed these thoughts after the 42nd OCA Congress in Bangkok, Thailand, where he was elected the new OCA president.

“I would be honoured to attend the Games. I am confident that they are ready, and I am certain it will be a fantastic event,” Sheikh Talal noted, pointing out China’s success in hosting previous major sports events.

During the OCA general assembly, the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee (HAGOC) delivered a report on the Games’ preparations, reports Xinhua.

“I have the honour and pleasure of reporting that the preparations for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou are progressing smoothly,” announced Song Luzeng, OCA vice president representing the HAGOC.

“With fewer than 80 days to go, we are confident that the HAGOC will stage an excellent and memorable edition of the Asian Games,” he added.

The Hangzhou Asian Games is slated to run from September 23 to October 8.

