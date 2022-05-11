A terrorist was killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in a forested area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora on Wednesday and has been identified as newly-infiltrated operative, police said.

“Killed terrorist identified as Gulzar Ahmad Ganai, resident of Wussan Pattan, Baramulla. He exfilitrated in 2018 and remained there for 3 years and 6 months before infiltrating back in the last week of April,” police said.

“The killed terrorist was a part of newly infiltrated terror group. Search for other two terrorists is in progress,” the police said in a tweet, quoting Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

Earlier, police said one terrorist was killed and a AK rifle and three magazines were recovered.

The firefight between in Salinder forest area took place after a joint team of security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

