Newly-married couple among three die by suicide in Telangana

Three persons, including a newly-married couple, died by suicide in two separate incidents in Medchal district adjoining Hyderabad, police said.

According to police, both the incidents were reported from Keesara police station limits.

A couple, which married six months ago, ended their lives due to family problems. Anji (25) and Vaishnavi (22) ended their lives by hanging at Ahmedguda Rajiv Guruhakalpa.

In another incident, Narasimha (38) killed himself by hanging in an agricultural field near Karimguda. He was upset due to financial problems.

Police shifted the bodies in both the cases for autopsy. Two separate cases have been registered at Keesara Police Station of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

20230613-154604

