The post- mortem report of the newly-married couple who were found dead in a room on their wedding night, has found that both died of cardiac arrest, police said.

The couple identified as Pratap Yadav, 24, and Pushpa Yadav, 22, were married on May 30.

The newly married couple went to sleep in their room and were found dead the next day. The couple was cremated on the same pyre in the village.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Bahraich, Prashant Kumar, said that the post-mortem examination report that came in on Saturday evening, confirmed that the couple died of cardiac arrest.

“A team of forensic experts examined the room of the couple and revealed that the room lacked ventilation and in absence of any ceiling fan and lack of air circulation, the possibility of a cardiac arrest could not be ruled out,” the SP added.

Kumar also said that there were no signs of forced entry into the room or injury marks on the couple’s body, ruling out criminal angle.

“Viscera of both the bodies have been preserved for further examination at the State Forensic Science Laboratory in Lucknow. We have not received any complaint from the families yet,” he added.

