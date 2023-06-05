HEALTHINDIA

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP’s Bahraich

NewsWire
0
0

The post- mortem report of the newly-married couple who were found dead in a room on their wedding night, has found that both died of cardiac arrest, police said.

The couple identified as Pratap Yadav, 24, and Pushpa Yadav, 22, were married on May 30.

The newly married couple went to sleep in their room and were found dead the next day. The couple was cremated on the same pyre in the village.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Bahraich, Prashant Kumar, said that the post-mortem examination report that came in on Saturday evening, confirmed that the couple died of cardiac arrest.

“A team of forensic experts examined the room of the couple and revealed that the room lacked ventilation and in absence of any ceiling fan and lack of air circulation, the possibility of a cardiac arrest could not be ruled out,” the SP added.

Kumar also said that there were no signs of forced entry into the room or injury marks on the couple’s body, ruling out criminal angle.

“Viscera of both the bodies have been preserved for further examination at the State Forensic Science Laboratory in Lucknow. We have not received any complaint from the families yet,” he added.

20230605-063804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Andhra records 1,535 more Covid cases, 18 deaths in 24 hrs

    Dead bodies continued to be dump into the Ganga in Bihar

    Two passengers from ‘at risk’ countries test positive for Covid

    Netherlands reports 13 cases of Omicron variant, more testing in progress