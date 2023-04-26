In a shocking incident, a woman who had been married three days ago, was found in a naked condition with nearly 40 per cent burn injuries on the Delhi-Lucknow national highway in Bareilly.

The condition of the woman, 25, is said to be critical.

The doctors treating her said that attempts had been made to strangle the woman to death but she survived.

According to reports, the woman got married on April 22 but she returned to her maternal house the next day.

On Tuesday morning, she was found by some locals in the bushes near a medical college in the Fatehganj West area.

The woman somehow managed to give her contact details to the police who called her father.

Emergency medical officer Dr J.P. Maurya said, “She was brought to the ward by police with chemical burn injuries, possibly caused by acid, on her face, neck, arms and chest. There are marks on her neck which suggest that someone tried to strangle her. She was examined by a gynaecologist, ENT surgeon and burn specialist who referred her to a higher medical centre in Lucknow as her condition was deteriorating.”

Multiple teams have been deployed by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prabhakar Chaudhary to crack the case.

Rajkumar Agarwal, ASP (Bareilly rural), said, “She was found about 20 km from her house. We have questioned her husband, but he was unaware of the incident. Her father is yet to give a written complaint. We are also questioning a few suspects.”

