WORLD

Newly reported monkeypox cases dip worldwide: WHO

NewsWire
0
0

The number of newly reported monkeypox cases has decreased worldwide, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

In the week from August 15-21, there were 21 per cent fewer cases than in the previous week, dpa news agency quoted the global health body as saying in a statement issued on Thursday.

In the previous four weeks, the numbers had been rising.

“This decrease may reflect early signs of a declining case count in the European region, which would need to be subsequently confirmed,” said the statement.

The European Region includes 53 countries from the EU to Turkey, Turkmenistan, Russia and Israel.

In the North and South America region, however, the numbers continued to rise.

Worldwide, 5,907 cases were reported during the week, compared to 7,477 the week before.

In total, some 41,600 infections and 12 deaths have been reported to the WHO from 96 countries since the beginning of the year.

Presently, the US has the highest number of cases at 15,877.

20220826-085803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ukraine says talks on security guarantees with partner countries to complete...

    Kim Jong-un, outgoing S.Korean Prez exchange letters

    N.Korea fires missiles, US calls it ‘normal testing’ (Ld)

    Secret bank accounts of Pak singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan uncovered