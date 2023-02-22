INDIA

Newly-wed couple found dead with stab wounds in Chhattisgarh

A newly-married couple was found dead just hours before their wedding reception in Chhattisgarh, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday at Tikrapara area of Raipur.

The deceased have been identified as Aslam Ahmed and Kahkasha Bano, the couple got married on February 19 and their wedding reception was scheduled to be held on Tuesday.

The police said that an argument broke out between the couple, following which Aslam allegedly stabbed Kahkasha to death before killing himself. Multiple stab wounds were found on their bodies.

The couple was getting ready for their wedding reception function inside their room. Hearing the screams of the couple, the family members rushed there and found the door locked from inside. One of the family members entered inside the room through a window. On entering the room, the family member found the couple lying unconscious in a pool of blood, the police said

Senior Superintendent Of Police, Raipur, Prashant Aggarwal said that the investigation into the matter is underway.

