INDIA

Newly wed couple killed in road accident

NewsWire
0
0

A newly married couple from Maharashtra returning home after visiting a pilgrimage centre in Karnataka was killed in a road accident on Saturday in the southern state’s Belagavi district, an official said.

The incident took place in Halluru village near Mudalagi taluk.

The deceased were identified as Indrajith Mohan Dammanagi (27) and Kalyani Indrajith Dammanagi (24).

According to the police, they were married for 10 days and hailed from Maharashtra.

They were returning after visiting Banashankari temple in Badami. The accident had taken place on the state highway between Nippani and Mudhol.

The couple was travelling in a car and a tanker had collided with the vehicle.

20230402-000202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sibal’s ambitious plan to bring opposition on one platform

    One death gives life to three, eyesight to two

    CBDT issues circular on TDS on salaries for current fiscal

    Manish Tewari raises doubts over Cong electoral rolls