Newly-wed TN minister’s daughter approaches K’taka minister seeking protection

Two days after the newly-married daughter of a Tamil Nadu minister approached the Bengaluru Police Commissioner seeking protection from her father, she met Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Tuesday and sought police protection for herself and her husband.

Earlier on Wednesday afternoon, Jayakalyani (24), the daughter of Tamil Nadu Religious and Charitable Endowment Minister, P Sekar Babu, had met the Additional Police Commissioner alsong with her husband Sathish (27).

The couple appealed to Jnanendra seeking protection for their life.

Introducing herself as an MBBS graduate, Jayakalyani said that she got married to Sathish with mutual consent.

Expressing apprehension about their safety, she said that false cases are being framed against her husband and hence they are facing threat to their lives.

The minister blessed the newly-married couple and spoke to the City Police Commissioner, Kamal Panth, on the matter.

The minister assured the couple of protection, and advised them to meet Panth on the matter, the minister’s office said.

