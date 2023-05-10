INDIA

News24-Today’s Chanakya gives clear majority to Congress in K’taka

NewsWire
0
0

With the crucial Assembly elections concluding in Karnataka on Wednesday, the News24-Today’s Chanakya exit poll has predicted a clear majority for the Congress with 120 seats in the 224-member state Assembly.

The exit poll has predicted that the Congress is likely to get 120 seats, followed by the BJP at 92, and JD(S) at 12.

The Congress had won 80 seats in the 2018 Assembly polls, while the BJP had won 104 seats. The JD(S) had finished a distant third with 37 seats in 2018.

However, the BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party in 2018, had to sit in the opposition as the Congress allied with the JD(S) to form the government with H.D. Kumaraswamy of the JD(S) as the Chief Minister.

The alliance, however, didn’t last long as many JD(S) MLAs quit the party and joined the BJP.

The state recorded around 65.69 per cent voter turnout till 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Counting of votes will take place on May 13.

20230510-214804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    WBSSC scam: ED permitted to question Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee in...

    Haryana CM conducts inspection of upcoming jungle safari park

    Vinit Kakar was fine with Kangana Ranaut roasting him in ‘Lock...

    Poems of resilience, healing and hope in Covid times