ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Newsense Season 1 is hard-hitting take on 90’s media in Andhra, teaser released

NewsWire
0
1

Soon to be launched web series Newsense Season 1 is a gut-wrenching and powerful web series that pulls back the curtain on the world of stringers in the Madanapalle press club, Andhra Pradesh, in early 90s to 2000.

aha, the 100 per cent local OTT platform on Tuesday launched its original web series Newsense season 1’s teaser 2.0.

Directed by Sri Prawin and produced by Karthikeya 2 makers – People Media Factory, the web series features Navdeep and Bindhu Madhavi in lead roles.

Commenting on the launch of the teaser, Navdeep said, “As a society, we rely on the media to be our eyes and ears, to bring us the truth, and to hold the powerful accountable. But what happens when the media itself is compromised? Newsense season 1 is a powerful and thought-provoking web series that delves deep into the ethical dilemmas facing journalists today. I hope that viewers will be moved by its unflinching honesty and its relentless quest for truth.”

The series raises important questions about the role of media in society, such as the pervasive culture of bribery, the authenticity of the news, and the impact of sensationalism.

Sri Pravin, the director of Newsense season I, said, “This is a story that must be told. Newsense season 1 is a searing look at the harsh realities of the media industry and the choices that journalists have to make every day. We hope this web series will spark a much-needed conversation about media ethics and the role of the media in our society.”

From the gruelling demands of breaking news to the ethical dilemmas of choosing between truth and popularity, Newsense season 1 is a poignant and uncompromising portrayal of the challenges facing journalists today, the makers claim.

Newsense season 1 is set to premiere on aha very soon.

20230321-193602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tusshar Kapoor: Industry kids are judged with different barometers than outsiders

    Priyanka Chopra gets into Nick Jonas’ ‘Spaceman’ groove

    ‘King Richard’ star Aunjanue Ellis pens letter to daughters

    Mahesh Babu on brother’s death: ‘I would not have been half...