NewsMobile and FakeNet AI win IFCN-Facebook global challenge

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) NewsMobile along with its tech partner FakeNet AI at the University of California, Berkeley, were declared winners of a global innovation challenge that focused on fact-checking.

NewsMobile is the only organisation from Asia and among a the five winners globally to win the coveted innovation challenge.

The challenge focused on how technology can improve fact-checking, in round 2 of the Fact-Checking Innovation Initiative.

“The winners were chosen from a list of 64 proposals and will split a total of $450,000, made possible by a partnership between the International Fact-Checking Network and the Facebook,” a statement on Poynter’s website read.

The official handle of International Fact-Checking Network tweeted the names of the winners of the second round of the Fact-Checking Innovation Initiative.

“This global collaborative project to detect deep fakes will help NewsMobile and Fakenet AI solve one of the biggest challenges in the misinformation genre that of deep fakes, and we are excited to work with our partners IFCN, Facebook and Fakenet AI. Our winning partnership also strengthens Indo-US cooperation in technology and innovation. At NewsMobile, we have focused on innovation and this is another milestone in our journey as an independent fact-checker and tech-based mobile content platform,” Saurabh Shukla, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of NewsMobile said.

