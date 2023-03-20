INDIA

Next 2 weeks crucial to learn Covid trend in Kerala

Against the backdrop of increase in Covid cases in the country, the situation in Kerala appears no different and according to a state government official, the coming two weeks’ figures will determine the trend.

Currently, the total number of active Covid cases in the state is over 700, of which on March 14 alone, there were a record 100 new cases, the first time in 2023.

Figures of new Covid cases in Kerala for three days starting March 15 stands at 105, 128 and 162 cases respectively.

At present, the state roughly reports around 20 per cent of the fresh cases in the country.

Experts point out that the people of the state have a tendency of opting for the Covid tests the moment they get symptoms of influenza or fever and it’s natural there will be Covid positive patients too.

The state capital district- Thiruvananthapuram and the commercial capital of the state-Kochi are the two districts reporting fresh cases, while there has been an increase in cases in districts like Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta and Kollam.

Incidentally last week, panic gripped the state with cases of H3N2 being reported but experts, however, pointed out that that it was just like any other respiratory illness and hence basic respiratory etiquettes need to be maintained and all should follow influenza protocols.

State Health Minister Veena George had also asked people not to worry and just follow the protocols.

