Next-gen Apple TV 4K with A15 Bionic chip announced in India

Apple has announced the next generation of Apple TV 4K, driven by the A15 Bionic chip that delivers faster performance and more fluid gameplay, in India.

The latest Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote will be available starting at Rs 14,900.

Online ordering for the device has already started and from November 4, it will be available in Apple stores in more than 30 countries and regions.

“Apple TV 4K is the ultimate way for Apple users to enjoy their favourite entertainment on the biggest screen in the home, and now it is more powerful than ever,” Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, said in a statement.

“The new Apple TV 4K is unlike anything else out there, given its seamless connection to other Apple devices, ease of use, and access to amazing Apple content. It offers something for everyone in the family to love,” he added.

The Apple TV features HDR10+ support that joins Dolby Vision, expanding rich visual quality across more TVs.

Users can also enjoy a home theatre experience with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital 7.1, or Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound for immersive audio, the company said.

Moreover, Apple TV 4K will be available in two configurations, including Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi), which has 64GB of storage, and Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi + Ethernet), which has Gigabit Ethernet support for fast streaming and networking.

