South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) team Stellenbosch FC kicked off their title defence of the Reliance Foundation presents Premier League Next Generation Cup in style as they defeated Bengaluru FC 1-0 at the Reliance Corporate Park (RCP), here on Wednesday.

Fresh from their victory in the second season of the Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL), Bengaluru struggled to build momentum going upfront at times. However, they were sturdy at the back and that in a way compelled Stellenbosch to push ahead quite early. That culminated well for them with the South African team’s No. 10 Antonio Wan Vyk notching the opener with a stunning strike in the 13th minute of the game.

An interesting facet common for both teams was the fact that their respective defences consistently prevented the other team’s forwards from finding a way through them. The backlines were instead insistent on building up offensive moves with an innate sense of composure.

This resulted in them passing and circulating the ball regularly amongst them, but there was an apparent lack of clear cut goal-scoring opportunities in the first-half of the game. Both sides gathered with renewed energy and passion in the second essay of the match.

Stellenbosch, in particular, began shifting a bit wide to create chances from the flanks and this even compelled the Blues to temporarily alter their strategy and game plan.

Bengaluru was challenged for pace which could have helped them get behind the Stellenbosch defence. This allowed the side from South Africa to recover possession higher up the field and prevent Bengaluru from making any constructive offensive endeavours in the final 35 minutes.

“I am very impressed with Bengaluru FC. The coach has them playing in possession-based football. They are patient in possession, find nice pockets, so they did give us problems, they moved us around. But, you know, they are on the right track and I am really impressed with the processes overall, it’s really good,” said Stellenbosch FC coach Evangelos Vellios after the game.

On the other hand, Bengaluru FC tactician Kaizad Ambapardiwalla regretted his team’s misses to find the goal.

“Their players have good individual skills and they are really good at 1v1. Yes, we could have capitalised our chances in goal, but it was a good game. It’s important to finish off chances because possession does not give you three points. You need to score for that. So, scoring is the most important. One can keep the ball possession for 90 minutes, it is only when we do that and go forward scoring off our chances when we can win three points,” said Ambapardiwalla.

Stellenbosch FC and Bengaluru FC next face ATK Mohun Bagan FC and West Ham United FC respectively at RCP on May 20.

