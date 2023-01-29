SCI-TECHWORLD

Next Twitter update to make For You or Following choice persist: Musk

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Sunday said that the ‘For You or Following’ choice will be persistent with the upcoming update of the micro-blogging platform.

When a user tweeted, “I don’t mind the way it’s set up, just put the recommended tweets in chronological order, and make it to where it stays on either ‘For You’ or ‘Following’ even after closing the app and coming back.”

To this, Musk replied: “Next app update will make For You or Following choice persist.”

“Agreed that recommended tweets should be more chronologically ordered. They cannot be entirely so.”

Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk’s post.

While one user said, “Twitter keeps showing me someone to follow but I don’t want to follow them and I wish I could swipe them away and not have to see it every day lol”, another commented, “It seems that tweets, from people that I follow, that should be categorised under ‘following’ are categorised under ‘for you’ only, so I am forced to view the ‘for you’.”

On January 21, Musk had announced that the upcoming update of the platform will make it less mandatory for users to use the “For You” algorithmic timeline.

“Next Twitter update will remember whether you were on For You (ie recommended), Following or list you made & stop switching you back to recommended tweets,” he had tweeted.

Meanwhile, when @MaidQuitNoChef tweeted: “This is the problem. I’ve followed @elonmusk for eons but only receive approx 1/5 notifications. This was 4/5 I did not receive @TwitterSupport.”

To this, Musk replied that he is “hearing this from many people. Will investigate.”

