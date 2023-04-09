BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

NF Railway witnesses nearly 7% growth in freight unloading

Freight unloading in N.F. Railway is continuously registering steady growth, an official said on Sunday, adding that rapid execution of doubling work has increased the freight movement on various routes.

Sabaysachi De, CPRO of N.F. Railway said: “During financial year 2022-23, 14,680 freight carrying rakes were unloaded. This is an increase of 6.71 per cent in comparison to the financial year 2021-22 as 1,352 freight carrying rakes were unloaded during the month of March 2023.”

The N.F. Railway transported goods like rice, sugar, salt, edible oil, food grains, fertiliser, cement, coal, fruits,vegetables, auto, tank, container and other items during the month and unloaded them in different goods sheds within its jurisdiction.

De further said that during the previous month, 734 rakes of freight carrying trains were unloaded in Assam out of which 341 were loaded with essential commodities.

“A total of 117 rakes in Tripura, 22 rakes in Nagaland, 7 rakes in Manipur, 8 rakes in Arunachal Pradesh and 2 rakes in Mizoram were unloaded during the month. Moreover, 215 freight rakes in West Bengal and 247 freight rakes in Bihar were also unloaded during the month within the jurisdiction of N.F. Railway,” he added.

The official also informed that the speedy execution of doubling works on important sections of the N.F. Railway has led to increased inward and outward movement of freight traffic.

This results in increased movement of essential and other commodities in addition to growth in freight unloading.

