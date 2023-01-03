SPORTSFOOTBALL

NFL player suffers cardiac arrest after colliding with an opponent

American football star Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after colliding with an opponent during the US National Football League (NFL) game against Cincinnati Bengals, his team Buffalo Bills said on Tuesday.

Hamlin’s injury took place at the 5:58 mark of the first quarter. The game was postponed by the NFL after Hamlin received medical attention on the field.

Damar fell to the ground during the first quarter of a match against the Bengals.

He received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. The 24-year-old was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.

“Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition,” Buffalo Bills tweeted.

Damar, a Pennsylvania native, joined the Bills in 2021 as a sixth-round draft pick from the University of Pittsburgh. He has played every game this season.

