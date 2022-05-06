Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that central midfield duo N’Golo Kante and Jorginho are ruled out for this weekend’s Premier League match with Wolves, and said that Callum Hudson-Odoi remains on the sidelines.

Kante missed last weeke’d’s trip to Everton with an injury he sustained in the game against Manchester United, while Jorgi was withdrawn at the interval at Goodison Park.

Despite having a full week to recover, Tuchel said the game comes too premature for both the players.

“For N’Golo it comes too early. Jorginho is out as well, these two are missing. Callum and Ben Chilwell are still out,” Tuchel said.

He also hinted at a return to the starting XI for Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian was an unused substitute against his former club last Sunday, but the head coach said he has reacted well in training this week.

“I want him to be an important part of the squad, right now he is very important. There is no recruitment and no players are about to leave because it’s simply not possible,” the coach said as he briefed the media at Cobham earlier today.

“We signed a big player, he is a big player. He didn’t come on as we had only three changes, as unfortunately, we used one at half-time with Jorginho. Otherwise, there was a huge chance we had the same changes against West Ham, with Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech,” he added.

“He trained very well, maybe he starts tomorrow, we’ll see.”

20220506-201004