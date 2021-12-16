INDIA

NGT acts on encroachment complaint in Greater Noida’s Surajpur Wetland

The National Green Tribunal has directed setting up of a four-member Joint Committee to look into a complaint alleging encroachments in Surajpur Wetland in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida, situated next to forest land and having potential for damage in the area.

“We direct a four-member Joint Committee of the State Wetland Authority, District Magistrate, Gautam Buddh Nagar, State PCB and Divisional Forest Officer, Gautam Buddh Nagar to verify the allegation and take remedial action in accordance with the law,” said the bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel in its order issued on Wednesday.

The Divisional Forest Officer will be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance, the bench added.

It further said the Joint Committee may hold its first sitting preferably within two weeks, undertake a visit to the site, interact with the stakeholders and plan and execute remedial measures in accordance with the law.

The tribunal also sought an action taken report in the matter to be furnished within two months and listed the matter for further consideration on March 9, 2022.

The Surajpur Reserve Forest and Wetland, the city’s only official wetland and largest reserve forest is also a major birding site that spread over an area of 308 hectares, of which 60 hectares is a lake. It is one of the three major birding hotspots with others being the Okhla Bird Sanctuary and Dhanauri wetland.

