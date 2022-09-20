INDIA

NGT asks authorities to look into plea alleging illegal hotel construction in Shimla

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Himachal Pradesh Pollution Control Board, the SEIAA, the DCTP, and Shimla Municipal Corporation to look into a plea alleging illegal construction of an eleven-storeyed hotel on agricultural land in Shimla district.

In the recently-passed order, a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice (retd) Adarsh Kumar Goel also said since a writ petition is also pending in the High Court, it is open to the applicant to move the high court in the said pending proceedings, in accordance with the law.

“Having regard to the nature of order proposed, it does not appear necessary to issue notice,” the order said while disposing of the application.

The application was seeking enforcement of Tribunal’s order dated October 7, 2020 against the illegal development of the building.

Counsel for the applicant submitted that in violation of orders of the Tribunal, the construction is continuing though it was stated before the Tribunal that the construction had stopped. Debris is being dumped into the drain.

“On the other hand, the authorities are not finalising the pending proceedings as per directions of the Tribunal,” the petitioner said.

Earlier, the green court noted that the project proponent does not have Environmental Clearance (EC), apart from other violations. There is nothing to show compliance of requirement of Air and Water Acts, it had noted.

