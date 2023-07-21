INDIA

NGT asks Delhi pollution panel to consider replacement of 15-yr-old diesel generator sets

The National Green Tribunal has asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to consider replacing 15-year-old diesel generator (DG) sets and adopting cleaner fuel to comply with environmental regulations.

Hearing a petition alleging that a mall in west Delhi’s Vikaspuri was causing noise pollution due to continuous generator operation, a panel of Acting Chairperson Justice S.K. Singh, Judicial Member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi, and Expert Member A Senthil Vel asked the committee to regularly monitor noise and air pollution levels in the area and take appropriate action, if any violations occur.

The panel stated that no further action was necessary since a previous report indicated that the diesel generator sets were not in violation of the prescribed standards.

It also directed the commitee to consider the replacement of old DG sets, their relocation, and the use of cleaner fuel. The bench pointed out the importance of combating noise pollution, which poses a growing environmental threat and can lead to various health issues with prolonged exposure. It suggested implementing measures like constructing green belts around roads, incorporating green spaces in cities, and installing green roofs to reduce noise exposure in residential, silent, and industrial zones.

Additionally, the bench said that the use of noise-reducing pavements, traffic noise impedance walls, and quieter vehicles, as well as the installation of natural or artificial noise barriers, no-horn signs, and other traffic-calming measures can reduce noise levels in high-sound areas.

