INDIA

NGT asks Maha PCB to check alleged green violations of Thermal Power Stations near Nagpur

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Maharashtra State Pollution Control Board to look into media reports against the violations of environmental norms by Koradi and Khaperkheda Thermal Power Stations near Nagpur.

As per the plea, it was alleged that these Thermal Power Stations adversely affect the ground and surface drinking water in and around Nagpur city by discharging ash and effluents in the streams and rivers.

“Having regard to the allegations of violation of environmental norms by the Thermal Power Stations as mentioned above, we find it necessary to direct the Maharashtra State PCB to look into the matter and take further remedial action in accordance with the law.” read an order passed by the principal bench of NGT headed by Chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel.

Accordingly, the application has been disposed of. “The copy of the order, also be forwarded to Maharashtra State PCB by e-mail for compliance,” read the order dated March 30.

