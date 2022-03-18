The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the District Magistrate of Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura to take action and submit a detailed report as per the recommendation of an NGT-assigned joint committee which found some unauthorised activities on the floodplain of the Yamuna river.

The bench of Chairman, Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel (retd), was dealing the plea in which it was alleged that the Yamuna floodplain is being encroached under the garb of preservation and clean river and undertaking plantation drive by the Yamuna mission.

The applicant has filed photographs showing construction on the ghats and copies of complaints made to the authorities.

As per the report of the joint committee, which inspected the site on January 12 and 13, it is clear that there are some unauthorised activities on the floodplain of the river, and suggested demarcation of boundaries of the riverbank and identifying responsible authorities for the protection of the floodplains, the NGT order said.

“We do not find any reason not to accept the report. The report is also backed by photographs which are annexed. Accordingly, the report is accepted,” it read.

It further said there can be no two views that plantation and developing biodiversity parks in flood plain zone are permitted activities but even such activities can be done as per law, including the Notification of National Mission for Clean Ganga.

Functional Process Zone (FPZ) should not be encroached. Filling up the soil, laying earthen walkways, roads, or installation of other facilities and structures have to be as per requisite sanctions. Diversion of sewage drains has also to be done properly and not in the manner found to have been done in the present case, it added.

