NGT asks panel to inspect river pollution allegedly caused by U’khand ashram

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed a joint committee to look into a plea alleging pollution in Uttarakhand’s Bhagirathi river caused by an ashram engaging in the commercial manufacture of soap.

In the plea, applicant Madan Singh Gusain said that Arya Vihar Ashram, situated on the banks of the river and running the soap manufacturing unit, is discharging untreated effluent in Eco-Sensitive Zone.

It has no Environmental Clearance or consent from the competent statutory regulators under the provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, the applicant alleged.

The NGT bench comprising Judicial Member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and Expert Member A. Senthil Vel noted that a committee need to check the issue.

“In our view, a substantial question relating to environment arising from the enactments scheduled in NGT Act, 2010 has arisen. We, however, find it appropriate to first obtain a factual report for which purpose we constitute a joint Committee comprising Uttarakhand State PCB and District Magistrate, Uttarkashi who shall visit the premises and submit a joint report within one month,” the recent order said.

The matter will be further heard on November 10.

20221001-091203

